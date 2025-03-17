Fast moving brush fire brought under control quickly

OLDHAM: Four fire departments responded to a fast moving brush fire on Saturday afternoon in Oldham.

Fire crews from Station 42/43 Wellington; Station 47 Goffs; Elmsdale Fire; and Station 45 Fall River were paged out to the call in Oldham.

The brush fire was quickly brought under control.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It happens that March 15 was the start of the brush fire season

Fire crews urge residents to check before they burn and to follow then guidelines as things are still dry out in the ground.

Burnsafe map and guidelines (updated daily at 2 p.m.):

https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe