Brandon James Johnson wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: RCMP

EAST HANTS: RCMP in East Hants are looking for information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle.

Cpl. Jody Simpson, with East Hants RCMP, said that there is an arrest warrant out for Brandon James Johnson.

He is wanted in relation to Taking Motor Vehicle Without Consent and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order (two counts).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.