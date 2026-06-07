Statement on Btk Treatment for Spruce Budworm

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The Province is facing a potential outbreak of the spruce budworm in the Pleasant Bay area of Cape Breton. This has happened before in our province, and the effects were devastating.

To mitigate a potential outbreak, small amounts of bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, or Btk, is used on a targeted area. Btk is a naturally occurring biological microbe that has been used worldwide for decades. It has been studied extensively and been approved by Health Canada for organic farming.

Btk only affects specific insects in the larval stage because of their alkaline gut. It does not have the same effect in humans or other animals and has been scientifically proven to be safe for other species.



The federal government and other provincial governments have carried out environmental and health-monitored after-treatment programs, and no public health issues have been identified, nor have any significant environmental concerns been caused by the treatment.

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There can also be real health and community impacts from not acting early. Severe spruce budworm damage can increase wildfire risk and affect local economies and jobs, all of which can have negative health impacts on our communities.

Large wildfires can, in turn, create additional health risks through smoke exposure and, in some cases, displacement of communities.



I understand that the thought of aerial treatment can make some uneasy. Historical practices have not helped this feeling.

What I can say is that use of Btk is not one of those practices. It has been studied and used for many years, and I am confident this is a safe, measured and responsible approach to protecting our communities.

