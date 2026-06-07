Canadians see rising energy costs as a problem. They increasingly see energy efficiency as part of the answer

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72%) say their household utility costs have increased over the past year. (Submitted photo)

(The following was written by David Colletto and Eddie Sheppard for Abacus Data)

CANADA: For years, conversations about housing affordability have focused primarily on the cost of buying or renting a home. But as affordability pressures continue to shape household decisions,

Canadians are increasingly paying attention to another part of the equation: what it costs to live in that home once they’ve moved in.

Our latest research with the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) suggests that energy costs are becoming a growing affordability concern for many households (see the full report).

Rising utility bills are adding pressure to already strained budgets, and concerns about future price increases are creating additional uncertainty.

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At the same time, Canadians appear to be converging around a potential solution. Energy-efficient homes and buildings are increasingly viewed not simply as an environmental choice, but as a practical way to lower costs, improve affordability, and create greater financial stability.

Perhaps most notably, there is broad support for governments playing a role in helping make those solutions more accessible.

Utility Costs Are Becoming an Affordability Issue

Many Canadians are already living with little financial room to manoeuvre.

Only 52% describe themselves as financially comfortable today. The rest are either just getting by (33%) or struggling financially (15%). That pressure is not felt evenly. It is more acute among younger Canadians (30-44), renters, and lower-income households, the same groups that are often most exposed to rising housing and household costs.

(submitted photo)

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Housing is a big part of that pressure. Half of Canadians say housing-related expenses consume at least 50% of their monthly household budget.

Among those aged 18 to 29, that rises to 68%. Among renters, it is 64%.

(Submitted photo)

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That leaves many households with very little capacity to absorb additional costs.

And this is where utility bills become part of the affordability story.

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72%) say their household utility costs have increased over the past year. 60% describe their energy bills as at least a moderate financial burden.

Among Canadians under 45, more than seven in ten say energy costs are a meaningful strain on their household finances.

To see the full report, check it out here at Abacus Data report