FALL RIVER: Walkers in the local area are advised to get their sneakers tied up tight as Walk Day 2023 nears.

On May 10, Hike Nova Scotia, and its partners province-wide, will gather to celebrate walking and how it connects us to our communities and to each other. There are 55 group walks taking place in communities across the province from sunup to sundown.

Walks are scheduled to happen in Enfield and Fall River as well, although those details will be released in the coming days.

“Walking or wheeling is a safe and enjoyable way for anyone to get more physically active,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. “Most of the health benefits of physical activity can be achieved from walking.

“People who walk in a group have the added benefit of social connections in addition to healthier bodies and minds.”

Nova Scotia Walk Day is being organized by Hike Nova Scotia’s NS Walks program, which aims to help fewer active adults enjoy the benefits of walking through group walks.

Catherine Droesbeck, Program Manager with Hike Nova Scotia, says its participant surveys have shown group walks help.

““86% of participants said they are more active, 80% said they have increased social connections and over 75% had more fun than before they began walking in a group.

“It’s a win-win all around,” said Droesbeck.

Provincial Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 12 noon

Location: Outside Province House, 1726 Hollis Street Halifax

Highlights:

– NS Walks volunteer walk leaders, participants and the pubic are welcome

– A brief welcoming address by MLA Nolan Young

– A 20-minute group walk to the waterfront, warm-up by Zoomers Physiotherapy

– Light refreshments