ENFIELD: Firefighters quickly contained a fire that burned a structure to the ground and had begin to spread into the nearby woods.

Deputy Fire Chief Dale Copp, with Enfield Fire, said around 30 firefighters from Enfield, along with mutual aid departments, responded to the call for a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon April 26 at 2:54 p.m. The call was for a fire on Feather Lane in Enfield.

Station 42 Wellington and Station 43 Grand Lake, Elmsdale Fire and Lantz Fire were paged as part of the mutual aid protocol for the structure fire.

At the same time, there was a call for a fire out in North Noel Road which some of the same units had been paged for as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A firefighter with Enfield responding to the call saw a smoke cloud and asked for more tankers for the call, said Copp.

The structure—a shed—burned to the ground, Copp said.

The fire spread into nearby trees a bit.

“We extinguished the fire and prevented spread into forest fire,” said Copp.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Copp said the local residents nearby helped out in snuffing out the fire.

“Neighbors and homeowner used garden hoses to try to contain before we got there,” said Copp.

He said the fire was visible from Halifax Stanfield Airport.

“The airport control tower called dispatch to report the fire, but we were on scene already by that point,” he said.

Fire crews were on scene until 4:30 p.m.