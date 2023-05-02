Choir to Choir to Choir coming to Knox United May 17

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Knox Sackville Community Arts series is bringing a musical event with a variety of entertainers to it later this month.

In a release, organizers say that a Variety Vocal event, titled Choir to Choir to Choir, will take place May 17 at 7 p.m. at Knox United Church in Lower Sackville. Knox United Church is located at 567 Sackville Drive.

Included in the evening’s lineup are Knox United Church Choir; Sackville High School Vocal Ensemble; the Halifax Newcomer Choir; the Women Next Door; Bernice MacNaughton High School Vocal Ensemble from Moncton, N.B.

There will also be a debut a cappella group performance formed from veteran vocalists and musicians/directors Ryan Billington, Fran Farrell, Amelia McMahon and Kurt Sampson.

The admission is by donation, with doors open at 6:40 p.m.

All proceeds from the event support the ministries of Knox United Church.