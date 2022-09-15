Close call has Waverley woman asking truck drivers to be cautious

FALL RIVER: A Waverley woman has a message for larger truck drivers, such dump trucks and other motorists, slow down around the sharp corners on Hwy 2 near the Vegetorium heading to Waverley.

Trish Polley recounted a recent close call with a serious collision because of a dump truck that was clearly going to fast and came upon her vehicle stopped.

“I was stopped behind the garbage truck who was picking up garbage at a residents home,” she recalled. “I then heard a huge screech and looked to my left and there was this big red dump truck in the other lane.”

She said there was a car coming and the driver of that car and the dump truck shared some words.

“He was telling her he wasn’t trying to pass me, which was true,” she said. “He just had to go into the other lane closest to the lake to avoid hitting me.”

Polley said the garbage truck worker on the back who was picking up the garbage was also in danger had the truck not stopped and hit her.

If he hadn’t done that, Polley didn’t want to even think of the outcome.

“I just want truck drivers, drivers of all vehicles actually, to slow down, especially around the sharp corners on our roadways,’ said Polley.

“You never know what is around the corner and if you need to come to a stop, big trucks can’t stop on a dime.”