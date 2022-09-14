Break-and-enters, alleged assaults highlight calls for RCMP in area

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: Three break-and-enters, two alleged assaults, and a vehicle theft are among the highlighted calls for the Fall River/Beaver Bank/Waverley, and Middle Musquodoboit areas reported on Crime Mapping.

Police received a report of an alleged assault on Hwy 2 near the Needs Fuel gas station on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 9, RCMP were informed of an alleged assault on Hwy 2 in Wellington near the Bakery.

On Sept. 10, police began investigating a theft of a vehicle from a residence on Higginsville Road in Middle Musquodoboit.

Police received a report of a break-and-enter into a business on Resource Road in the Aerotech Business Park in Goffs on Sept. 10.

A second break-and-enter was also reported to police on Sept. 10, this one from a home on Stokil Drive in Lower Sackville.

On Sept. 13, a break-and-enter into a residence was reported to police from a home along Waverley Road in Waverley.

No further information is provided on the calls (they are taken from what is posted on the Crime Mapping website, https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c .)

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles.

These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

Check out the Crime Mapping Ap for more; https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c .