HRM hosting tree giveaway event

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) invites residents to participate in two upcoming tree giveaway events.

Approximately 1,000 trees (500 at each location below) will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

A selection of tree varieties will be available, including a limited number of edible fruit trees.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 9 a.m. – until supplies last

Location: 26 Cherry Brook Road, Cherrybrook, NS

_________________

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 9 a.m. – until supplies last

Location: Thomas Raddall Drive, Halifax, NS (parking lot between Canada Games Centre & BMO Soccer Centre)

Participants will receive a brochure with best practices and are encouraged to consult our website for tips on how to choose a planting location and how to care for their trees. Trees should not be planted on municipal property.

The event will be accessible by all modes of transportation.

Halifax Transit supports residents taking trees on transit. Barrier bags will be available for transport. Both locations are located near transit stops.

The municipality has planted over 3,000 trees this year in support of the Urban Forest Master Plan and HalifACT. Through tree planting, we reduce carbon, reduce water runoff, improve infiltration, and reduce the effects of urban area heat islands while offering shade and places of reprieve.

To learn more about our urban forest and for complete details about our tree give-away, visit halifax.ca/trees.

Through municipal investment and participation in the development of our urban forest, we work together to help achieve the important climate goals outlined in HalifACT.

For complete details about the municipality’s climate action plan, visit halifax.ca/climate.