COLUMN: Co-dependency treatment

The following is a column provided by EHN Canada – https://www.edgewoodhealthnetwork.com/

Our Approach to Codependency Treatment

It’s natural to want to help a loved one who is struggling. But, when caring for someone else negatively impacts your wellbeing, your selflessness can turn into codependency. If you over-support a family member or partner, you may grow resentful of the sacrifices you have to make, and begin to harbor unproductive feelings of resentment and anger that cause you to suffer further.

If you struggle with codependency, you can turn to EHN Canada’s facilities for support. Our family programs teach you how to help loved ones who are battling addiction, trauma, or mental illness, while learning how to take care of yourself.

Our evidence-based approach addresses your physical, mental, and social wellbeing. EHN Canada’s codependency treatment options include online family education workshops, community support groups, and programming for children.

How To Succeed in Treatment for Codependency

We’re committed to our patients’ families success. After all, loved ones can help our patients sustain their recoveries during and after treatment.

In order to learn the skills you need to support your family member, and yourself during their treatment, we recommend participating in our Family Programs, including: