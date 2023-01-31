COLUMN: MPs News and Views with Darrell Samson

By MP Darrell Samson

Black History month image.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

The month of February is a time to celebrate the many contributions of Black Canadians to our history, identity, and strength as a nation.

We are home to the largest indigenous Black Community in Canada, making February a particularly special month here.

Black History month recognizes the sacrifices and perseverance of racial equality in Canada.

Happy Black History Month!

FAMILY DAY SKATE

Date: Monday February 20th, 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Bring your helmet!