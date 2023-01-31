COLUMN: MPs News and Views with Darrell Samson

By MP Darrell Samson
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
The month of February is a time to celebrate the many contributions of Black Canadians to our history, identity, and strength as a nation.
We are home to the largest indigenous Black Community in Canada, making February a particularly special month here.
Black History month recognizes the sacrifices and perseverance of racial equality in Canada.
Happy Black History Month!
FAMILY DAY SKATE
Date: Monday February 20th, 2023
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8
Bring your helmet!