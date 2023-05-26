COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

This column is brought to you by:

SUMMER IS COMING!

This month marks the official start of summer!

With the warmer weather and longer daylight hours, we are seeing other welcome signs of the season too, as local food trucks and ice cream shops are opening up for the year in communities throughout the riding.

After a long stretch of duties in Ottawa and abroad, I am looking forward to spending more time in the riding so I can get out and see as many of you as possible at various events throughout the summer.

CRUISE SHIPS ARRIVE IN HALIFAX!

The first cruise ship of the season, the Norwegian Dawn, docked in the Halifax Harbour on Saturday April 22nd – marking the beginning of a busy and prosperous tourism season in the upcoming months.

It is expected that more than 190 ships will visit Halifax this summer, carrying over 300,000 passengers. A lot of the tourists will be visiting many lovely shops and local attractions within the riding.

Welcome to Halifax and to the surrounding areas of our beautiful province!

https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/all-aboard-anticipated-record-breaking-cruise-ship-season-underway-in-halifax-1.6367123

(Submitted photo)

CANADA TRANSPORT ACT

Airline passengers have rights which must be respected. That is why the Minister of Transport, the Hon. Omar Alghabra, has proposed new amendments to the Canada Transportation Act. Specifically, these changes will allow the Canada Transportation Agency (CTA) to:

Make compensation mandatory for all disruptions, except very limited cases

Remove exemptions to air carriers’ compensation obligations based on broad categories of disruptions

Ensure airlines provide improved standard of treatment, including food and water, for all flight disruptions

Establish more protection for delayed baggage

Replace the current process for resolving air travel complaints with a more simplified process

To learn more, please visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2023/04/minister-of-transport-presents-proposed-amendments-to-the-canada-transportation-act-to-strengthen-air-passenger-rights-and-simplify-the-complaint-r.html

(Submitted photo)

CHILDCARE

Together with funding from our federal government, it is my understanding that the HRM is benefiting from 500 new and planned childcare spaces. Many of these new spaces have opened right here in our riding:

At the East Preston Daycare , this includes 8 spaces for infants, 60 for toddlers and 30 for school aged children.

, this includes 8 spaces for infants, 60 for toddlers and 30 for school aged children. More spaces are expected to open in the Summer in Fall River with the construction of the new YMCA Fall River Early Learning Child Care Centre , which will have 85 spaces for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

, which will have 85 spaces for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The First Lake Early Learning Centre will also see room for 8 new infants as I understand it.

That is 191 new spaces between the three of them!

To learn more about this investment, please visit:

https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20230421003

GET READY FOR CANADA DAY!

We have a limited supply of Canada Day lawn signs at our office that are available to constituents for their yard.

If you want a happy Canada Day sign, please email us at Darrell.Samson@parl.gc.ca with the Subject: “CANADA DAY!” and include your name and address, and we will contact you to make arrangements later this month.

Darrell Samson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

