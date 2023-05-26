Local athletes among Support4Sport Award finalists

FALL RIVER/WELLINGTON/WAVERLEY: Athletes from across the swatch of the Laker News coverage area have been named finalists for the 2023 Support4Sport Awards, to be held out May 27 at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The Support4Sport Awards recognize the achievements of Nova Scotia’s top athletes, teams, coaches, officials, and volunteers in amateur sport over the past year.

Each of the finalists were nominated by their provincial sport organization as the best in their sport. Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considers their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cheema’s Craig Spence of Waverley and partner Brett Himmelman are finalists for the Team of the Year.

Other finalists in this category are: Team Stevens (Curling); Hockey (Canada Games).

Mya Archibald of Fall River, with the U-20 women’s soccer team, and Inner Strength TKD athlete Raya Porter of Wellington are two of the three finalists in the Jr. Female Athlete of the Year category.

Bridget MacLean, a snowboarder, is the third athlete.

Softball player David Watson of Milford is a finalist in the Jr. Male Athlete of the Year category.

Gassan Alkurdi in Karate and Malcolm Farris in Freestyle skiing are the other finalists.

Windsor Junction’s Sloan MacKenzie, also a Cheema athlete, is a finalist in the Senior Female Athlete category in Canoe-Kayak.

Gymnast Ellie Black of Halifax, who jokes that Fall River is her second home, and Kamyllle Frenette in Triathlon are the other two finalists in the category.

David Kikuchi, a gymnastics coach, and Fall River resident is one of the three finalists for Coach of the Year.

New Glasgow’s Kori Cheverie and Cindy Tye are the other finalists.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Overall Support4Sport Awards finalists

S4S Official of the Year

Soccer, Marie-Soleil Beaudoin (Halifax)

Canoe Kayak, Erin Schaus (Dartmouth)

Triathlon, Jennifer de L’Eveille (Cole Harbour)

S4S Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Canoe Kayak, Ben Brown (Dartmouth)

Snowboard, Liam Moffatt (Londonderry)

Athletics, Andrew Peverill (Lower Sackville)

Additional awards to be announced include the Sport Makes a Difference Award, the Chair Award, Volunteers of the Year, Community Sport Organizations of the Year, and Corporate Sponsors of the Year.