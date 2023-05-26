Archibald named to Canadian Para-Nordic ski Development team

FALL RIVER: A Fall River para-nordic skiier has been named to the Canadian Para Nordic ski Development team.

Riding the success and momentum of her 2023 Canada Games where she won two gold and a silver, plus her success with the University of Ottawa Nordiq team, Emma Archibald heard her name called as one of five athletes named to the development team.

The development team is the Paralympic stream of the National Ski Team based on the criteria outlined in the Para Nordic Canada National Ski Team (PNST) Selection Criteria 2023-24.

Archibald is looking forward to the season ahead with the Nordiq Canada development team for the 2023-2024 season.

The other development team athletes joining Archibald, who competes out of the Scotia XC Ski Club include:

Development Team

Jesse Bachinsky – Kenora Nordic & Biathlon Club, MB

Levi Nadlersmith (GUIDE) – Golden Nordic Ski Club Society, BC

Leo Sammarelli – Nordic Racers, BC

Lyne-Marie Bilodeau – ARSNM/Mauriski, QB

Other National Ski Team and AAP Nominations were:

World Cup Team

Mark Arendz – Rocky Mountain Racers, AB

Natalie Wilkie – AIAWCA, Larch Hills Nordic Society, BC

Collin Cameron – Kivi Park Nordic Ski Club, ON

Brittany Hudak – Rocky Mountain Racers, AB

Derek Zaplotinsky – Strathcona Wilderness Centre, AB

NextGen Team

Christina Picton- Kivi Park Nordic Ski Club, ON

Ethan Hess – Nordic Racers, BC

Prospects Team

Logan Cox – Kimberley Nordic Ski Club, BC

Madison Mullin – Mono Nordic Club, ON

Logan Lariviere – Kivi Park Nordic Ski Club, ON

Athlete nominations were made by the High Performance Committee (HPC) based on the Para Nordic Canada National Ski Team (PNST) Selection Criteria 2023-24.

The HPC oversaw the selection process as per the Nordiq Canada Selection, Nominations and Announcement policy.