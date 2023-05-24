From the Cruiser – May 24, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 84 calls for service.

The following are highlights of some of the calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER

On May 16, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a downed power line in Mount Uniacke.

The culprit was a beaver who chewed though a tree which fell on the line causing it to arc and spark.

Uniacke & District Fire was advised and Nova Scotia Power attended to deal with the line.

The beaver escaped unharmed !

INTERNET SCAM

On May 17, East Hants RCMP received a 911 call reporting that a family member had been scammed over the Internet.

The complainant was advised by dispatch that the 911 system is only to be used for emergencies and in the future to call the local RCMP detachment directly.

The investigation is ongoing.

IMPAIRED DRIVING STORIES

Two of the three impaired drivers arrested in this weeks Cruiser column were done so before noon.

Please be aware that sleeping for a few hours after an evening of drinking doesn’t always ensure that you’re safe to drive.

In Canada, at least 2200 people die each year in car accidents and 55% of those are due to impaired driving.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind you that if you’re drinking, designate a non-drinking driver before you start, call a cab, or get a ride home.

Never let your friends drink and drive. Remember, driving drunk is never OK. Choose not to drink and drive and help others do the same.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Elmsdale man sought for mischief, dangerous driving

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Marcus Conrad, 20, of Elmsdale.

Marcus Conrad is charged with:

Mischief; flight from police and dangerous driving.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in Lantz on June 30, 2022 and in Elmsdale on July 5 and November 15, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Marcus Conrad.

Anyone who sees Marcus Conrad is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

