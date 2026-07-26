Column: What the submarine defence contract means for Nova Scotia

The following was submitted to N.S. media by Premier Tim Houston’s office:

For a long time, Nova Scotia was told to manage decline and rely on importing what we needed from the outside world. But the best way to protect our communities and keep our kids working close to home is by building our own future.



We are unlocking local jobs in energy, in resources and in defence.



The new submarine defence contract is a big deal for Nova Scotia.



With this federal investment, brand new submarines will be maintained and serviced right here.



This will drive billions of dollars of investment into our region, create new career paths for Nova Scotians looking for steady work, and drive strong demand for domestic supply chains.



We’re talking about thousands of good-paying jobs in the skilled trades, engineering, manufacturing, and digital and defence innovation. The days of Nova Scotians going out West to find work are over.



There has never been a better time for young Nova Scotians to get into the trades. That’s why our government introduced the More Opportunities for Skilled Trades (MOST) program to give Nova Scotians under 30 back the provincial portion of income tax paid on their first $50,000 of income.



These skilled trades workers will help bring an incredible economic spinoff for our economy. Large-scale projects will increase demand for the critical minerals under our feet, and they will employ more workers to dine and shop locally, improving every part of our economy.



So from submarines to building affordable housing and hospital expansions, we need raw materials. We can either import them from foreign countries with poor environmental records, or we can build Nova Scotia and mine them safely and responsibly right here at home.



But this isn’t just about supplying our own needs – it’s about supplying the world and keeping the profits here in Nova Scotia. By responsibly developing our critical minerals, Nova Scotia can create good-paying jobs, strengthen local communities and generate revenue to fund your hospitals and schools, so we never have to raise your taxes.



The same economic benefits Halifax is anticipating from the submarine contract can be seen throughout the province as more energy, forestry and mining opportunities come to fruition.



A new mine has the potential to breathe new life into towns and communities by bringing more customers and new businesses to the area.



We’ve been preparing for these investments. We’ve been training and recruiting our workforce and building homes.



This submarine contract secures more long-term revenue for core services like healthcare and housing, while giving young Nova Scotians a clear reason to build their careers and futures right here at home.



It also sends a signal to industries here and abroad that Nova Scotia is ready to lead.

Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia