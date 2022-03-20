Community food drive set for April 7 at Church of the Good Shepherd

BEAVER BANK: The Church of the Good Shepherd is calling on the community for some help during its upcoming Community Food drive.

The church, located at 28 Trinity Avenue in Beaver Bank, will be holding a Community Food Drive on April 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is in support of helping out Beacon House restock its shelves so they can serve those less fortunate in their area they serve.

The area that they serve includes Lower Sackville, Mount Uniacke, Beaver Bank, Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Lakeview, and surrounding communities.

The food donations can be dropped off at the Church of the Good Shepherd parking lot at 28 Trinity Avenue; or across from Danny Drive on the Beaver Bank Road.