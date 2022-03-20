NORTH NOEL ROAD: Excitement is in the air for organizers of the Hants North Recreation & Development Association’s Easter Egg Hunt.

The community event will make a return this year to Findley Park in North Noel Road on April 16 with lots of fun being planned, a poster promoting the event indicates.

“We’re so excited for this to make a return,” said the organizers. “There will be lots of eggs to find and some other fun stations for the kids to enjoy.”

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 16 from1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 55 Findley Road (Findley Park, where the baseball fields that are home to the Hants North Jays is located). It is by free will offering.

There will be treat bags; hidden eggs; and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

“There will be lots of fun to be had,” organizers said. “We hope to see your family there.”