ENFIELD: The Easter Bunny is returning to the Enfield Lions Den on April 16.

In a recent Facebook post, the East Hants Ground Search and Rescue announced the popular fundraiser for the non-profit volunteer organization will occur at the Lions Den off Old Enfield Road (162 Old Enfield Road, Enfield. It is within eye sight of Hwy 102 near Exit 7).

It will see the egg hunts start at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with all on=site activities starting at 9 a.m. There will be separate egg hunts for those ages three and under; four to six-years-old; and seven-years-old and up.

Admission for each hunt closes 15 minutes before each hunt starts.

Organizers say there will be more than 10,000 chocolate eggs to be found so are encouraging everyone to come on out and try to find them.

On site there will also be a BBQ where hot dogs and hamburgers will be sold; and other games.

The Easter Bunny may make an appearance as well.

Admission is $5 each for children four-years-old and older and $3 for those under four.

For more information, check out the EHGSAR Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/easthantsgsar .