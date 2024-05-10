MOUNT UNIACKE: Police are looking for information relating to the discovery of a burned out truck.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said the incident happened in the early hours of May 5.

He said police were advised that a black 2015 Chevy Silverado was stolen from a residential driveway in the 700 block of Hwy 1 in Mount Uniacke.

“A large amount of Milwaukee tools was inside the box of the truck,” said Const. Burns.

He said the truck was later found abandoned and burnt.

“The tools were gone,” said Const. Burns.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.