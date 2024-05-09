SHUBENACADIE: Change is a good thing, and for Kerri-Ann Robson that’s never been truer.

Robson, the main stakeholder in Carruthers MacDonell & Robson Law in Shubenacadie, said the change that’s happening at her Shubenacadie law firm is because of retirements, and the additions to the staff they’ve made will make them one to go to for all their current and future clients needs.

She said the firm, located above the provincial court house in Shubenacadie, has added some fresh new faces, and now boasts a full staff of women—lawyers and legal assistants.

“It will be really exciting I think,” said Robson referring to building on the legacy that lawyers, Robert Carruthers and Joseph MacDonell, have created in the business community in East Hants.

Ann Levangie. (Submitted photo)

Ann Levangie, who has lived for more than a decade in East Hants, is one of the new lawyers at the firm. She was called to the bar in 2004 and has spent her career practising wills, estates and family law (including child protection).

She understands that not one size fits all and takes the time to get to know her client’s needs when working on their behalf.

Vanessa Kinnear. (Submitted photo)

Vanessa Kinnear, who is currently on maternity leave until March 2024 and will return to work part-time at first.

She has a general practice in the areas of criminal law, family law, divorce, child support, Children and Family Service (CFSA) matters, civil litigation, real property, wills, and estates.

Cassandra (Cassie) Cavanagh. (Submitted photo)

Cassie Cavanaugh, who grew up in Truro, joined the firm in October 2023. She currently practices in the areas of family law and criminal law.

In her spare time she enjoys reading, listening to music/going to concerts (earplugs in of course), playing drums, and hanging out with her cat Neo.

Emily Annand. (Submitted photo)

Emily Annand, who grew up in Truro and attended Acadia University in Wolfville, has been completing her articles at Carruthers MacDonell & Robson, with a focus in the practice areas of family law and estate planning, since May 2023.

Robson has lived in East Hants all her life, having attended Hants East Rural High. She is involved in the community volunteering with numerous organizations, like the East Hants Sports Heritage Society.

She has a general practice in the areas of family law, divorce, child support, corporations, criminal law, real property transactions, wills, and estates.

Kerri-Ann Robson. (Submitted photo)

Robson feels the addition of new staff is going to work really well.

“I think it’s a really good mix of personalities. I think it’s a good mix of experience,” she said.

Speaking of East Hants growing, Robson said there’s a need for legal services and she is excited to offer a services for all legal needs.

“We need to have a place that can offer a wide range so that where you can go and buy or sell your house, do your will, handle your speeding ticket if you have one or put together a cohabitation agreement, things like that,” said Robson. “We will be able to offer all of that.”

Carruthers MacDonell and Robson law is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 5 p.m. To reach them checkout their website at: https://www.carmaclaw.com/ or call them at 902-758-2591 or 902-883-2247.