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Community input sought in East Hants Community Plan update

ByPat Healey

Apr 12, 2026 #community plan, #East Hants, #have your say, #MEH, #Municipality of East Hants, #update
East Hants wants you to have your say on the Community Plan. (East Hants photo)

EAST HANTS: It’s time for an update tot he East Hants Community Plan, and you’re feedback is being sought by the Municipality of East Hants.

The East Hants Official Community Plan shapes how our community grows and evolves, the municipality said in a post.

The last comprehensive review was in 2016, and now the municipality is planning for what’s next.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the post, MEH asks community residents to get involved by sharing your input through two quick online surveys:

• Information Survey

• Visual Preference Survey

The municipality said that your voice matters—help guide the future of the East Hants community.

Learn more and take the surveys at: easthants.ca/community-plan-update

By Pat Healey

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