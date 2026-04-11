NSAR announces new president and board

Sandi Carroll, new president at NSAR. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: The new President and Board of Directors for the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®(NSAR) were recently sworn in at the Association’s 26th Annual General Meeting.

New President, Sandi Carroll, of Keller Williams Select Realty in Kentville (pictured), takes the reigns over from Suzanne Gravel of Century 21 Trident in Dartmouth.

“I am pleased to lead an association that provides members with the provincial Multiple Listings Service® (MLS®), tools, and advocacy. REALTORS® are market experts, and know the supports needed to help clients buy or sell their homes in this beautiful province,” says Carroll.

“The Association is very aware of the challenges that face homebuyers in Nova Scotia.

“Our members know their communities best. They help people to find homes that meet their needs and budgets, and make the dream of homeownership a reality every day.”

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Living in the Annapolis Valley, Carroll has been in the industry for 10 years and is a passionate volunteer for the industry.

Carroll says, “NSAR also plays a vital role in Nova Scotia’s economy. Real estate sales in 2025 contributed an estimated $596 million in spin-off spending alone.”

NSAR is the voice of real estate in Nova Scotia. It advocates for attainable housing for all Nova Scotians, and other important issues affecting our housing market.

Supporting Carroll in her role are the Board Executive:

Suzanne Gravel, Past President (Century 21 Trident in Dartmouth)

Cheryl Vickers, President-Elect (EXP Realty of Canada in Sydney)

Nas Klayme, Vice-President (REMAX Nova)

The Board also has seven regional Directors and Alternate Regional Directors from around the Province.