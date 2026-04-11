Eigg Mountain wind energy project approved

Minister Tim Halman at a 2023 announcement. (Communications N.S. Photo)

ANTIGONISH: The Eigg Mountain wind energy project in Antigonish County received its environmental assessment approval on April 9.

Construction of the wind farm, which will include 22 turbines, is expected to begin late this year and employ 200 to 250 people.

Once operational in 2028, it is expected to employ between four and 12 people for about 35 years and generate $1.3 million in annual tax revenue for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The project will generate about 154 megawatts of clean electricity, enough to power the equivalent of about 49,280 homes.

It will also reduce Nova Scotia’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 271,000 tonnes – the equivalent of taking more than 58,800 gas-powered cars off the road.

The project must comply with 57 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.

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Quick Facts:

– Eigg Mountain Wind Inc. is the project developer

– this is a Green Choice Program project

– the program was a commitment in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth, with goals to add more clean energy to the grid, bring more green jobs and investments to Nova Scotia, help stabilize power rates and decrease greenhouse gas emissions

Additional Resources:

Environmental assessment approval and project documents for the Eigg Mountain wind project: https://novascotia.ca/nse/ea/eigg-mountain-wind-project/