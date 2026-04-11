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Statement from Natural Resources Minister on industrial approval of Touquoy Mine

ByPat Healey

Apr 11, 2026 #Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia, #industrial approval, #Minister Kim Masland, #Moose River, #Natural Resources, #Touquoy Mine
Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland.

“On April 10 industrial approval was granted for new work at the Touquoy gold mine site in Moose River, Halifax County.

This approval will allow Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia to process about three million tonnes of stockpiled ore at the existing site, putting a significant resource back into production.

This approval will create about197 jobs and generate an estimated $151 million in economic activity for Nova Scotia.

This is the second major gold mine approval in the past year, following the Goldboro gold mine in Guysborough County.

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“Together, these two projects represent more than a billion dollars in economic activity and close to a thousand jobs for Nova Scotians.

“Each of these approvals comes with strict terms and conditions governing environmental protection, water quality monitoring and tailings management.

“Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia is required to meet these conditions and the Province will ensure compliance.

“Nova Scotia’s mineral resources are creating real economic opportunities for our communities, and I look forward to continuing to support responsible resource development across the province.”

  • Kim Masland, Natural Resources Minister

By Pat Healey

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