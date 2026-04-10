RCMP charge woman with impaired driving in Enfield after report to police

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: An alert citizen spotted what they thought was an impaired driver last week and notified RCMP.

A/Sgt. Evan Collier with East Hants RCMP said the call of a possible impaired driver came into the detachment and officers responded.

They were able to coordinate in order to intercept the vehicle and conduct an impaired driving investigation.

The vehicle and driver were quickly located in Enfield.

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A/Sgt. Collier said the 61-year-old woman was provided with a roadside breath demand which she failed.

Officers then transported the driver to the Enfield detachment for further breath testing which she subsequently failed.

The driver is facing one charge of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance.

File # 2026441056