Approval issued for new work at Touquoy Mine site in Moose River

Minister Tim Halman speaks (Healey file photo)

MOOSE RIVER: Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia received an industrial approval April 10, to process stockpiled ore at the Touquoy gold mine in Moose River, Halifax County.



There are about three million tonnes of unprocessed ore containing gold that were left at the site when operations stopped in 2023.

Under the approval, there will not be any new mining or extraction, and all activity must take place within the current disturbed footprint.



The processing is expected to take about 10 to 14 months, and all processed waste will be placed into the existing open pit.



The work is expected to create about 197 jobs and contribute $151 million to Nova Scotia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

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Reclamation, or cleanup, of the site began in 2024.

That work will be temporarily paused in the mill area while the remaining ore is processed but will continue in other areas.

Nova Scotia holds a $79.9-million bond from Atlantic Mining to ensure full reclamation of the site is completed as required under the Environment Act.



Quick Facts:

– the mining industry accounts for at least 2,500 jobs in Nova Scotia that pay an average of $100,000 a year in wages and benefits

– an industrial approval regulates the daily operations of projects or facilities and has terms and conditions that companies must comply with to safeguard the environment and human health

– the Department has a dedicated team, the large industrial file team (LIFT) in its compliance division, that makes sure companies comply with the terms and conditions of approvals

– Nova Scotia launched its critical minerals strategy in 2024 and updated it in 2025; it lists 20 critical minerals and four strategic minerals, including gold

Additional Resources:

Metal mining industrial approval process: https://novascotia.ca/metal-mining