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East Hants

East Hants Community Safety day set for Mount Uniacke on Saturday

ByPat Healey

May 5, 2026 #disasters, #East Hants, #EHS, #emergencies, #Emergency Preparedness Week, #evacuations, #fire, #first responders, #Ground search and Rescue, #Mount Uniacke, #Municipality of East Hants, #RCMP, #Uniacke & District Fire

MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants residents are being encouraged to be ready, informed and prepared for when an emergency strikes.

As part of that messaging, the Municipality of East Hants will be holding an Emergency Preparedness Week event in Mount Uniacke.

The fun event will take place on Saturday May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held at Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department in Mount Uniacke.

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Calvin Byard, manager of Protective Services with the Municipality of East Hants, is excited to be holding the event.

Byard hopes all residents will come out and meet first responders, all the while checking out emergency equipment on site. They will also be able to get practical tips to keep you and your family safe.

The event is rain or shine.

More info at: https://www.easthants.ca/event/ready-east-hants-community-safety-event

The poster for the event. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

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