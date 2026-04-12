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RCMP in N.B. issue warning about fraudulent letters delivered by mail

ByPat Healey

Apr 12, 2026 #fraudulent letters, #New Brunswick, #Nova Scotia, #RCMP, #scam, #scammers
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

NEW BRUNSWICK: RCMP in New Brunswick are sharing a public advisory about fraudulent letters being delivered by mail.

As such and even though we’re in N.S., it may be good for our readers to know of this as it could be happening here as well so we at The Laker News thought it was good to share.

Police in New Brunswick say these letters closely resemble long running scam emails that claim you are the only remaining relative of a wealthy prince or financier and promise a large payout.

These scams often target seniors and try to create a sense of urgency or secrecy to pressure victims into sending money or personal information.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Remember:

Legitimate inheritances do not arrive unexpectedly by letter

Never send money, gift cards, or personal or banking information to someone you don’t know.

Be cautious of messages that sound too good to be true

If you or a loved one receives a suspicious letter, do not respond.

Report it to local police or the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre: https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

By Pat Healey

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