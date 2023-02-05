Community skating rinks in Grand Lake, Waverley open

WAVERLEY/GRAND LAKE: After warmer then usual winter weather, two organizations in Waverley and Grand Lake have officially opened their skating rinks thanks to recent below zero temperatures.

The record-setting weather on Friday and Saturday, along with a return to normal winter like temperatures this past week, have helped lead to the freezing of both skating rinks well enough they can open.

The Community Skating Rink at the Village Green in Waverley is now open. (Healey photo)

Organizers with the Waverley Community Association (WCA) have had their rink ready to go since December, it just needed the temperatures to change to be able to fill the rink with water to freeze.

Rink rules posted at the Village Green rink. (Healey photo)

The ice was settling nice waiting for its first skaters of winter 2022-2023 at 8:30 a.m. Sunday Feb. 5. (Healey photo)

It was the same case for the skating rink at the ballfield in Grand Lake-Oakfield.

Organizer Steve Kamperman and other volunteers have had that ready to go for a few weeks, including music. It was filled this week, and the ice is there frozen ready for the first skaters.

On Sunday afternoon, there was already around eight skaters spotted out enjoying the rink–and the nicer weather then what we had on Feb. 4–at the Village Green rink.

Many community partners made the Grand Lake skating rink possible. (Healey photo)

No one was around at the Grand Lake Rink when we stopped by at about 10:30 a.m., but some good skating music was playing on the speakers. It officially opened at noon.

Keep tabs on the rinks conditions and if its open by checking out the Waverley Village Green Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Waverleyvillagegreen

For Grand Lake-Oakfield’s skating rink, see if it is open or closed at – https://www.facebook.com/grandlakeoakfieldoval