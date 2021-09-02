COVID-19 forces cancellation of Gold Rush Days

WAVERLEY: Organizers of Waverley’s Gold Rush Days have made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 event.

In a post on their Facebook page, organizers said restrictions around COVID-19 gathering limits were the reason for them deciding to postpone.

“Unfortunately due to the fact that the province will still be in Phase 4 of the COVID-19 re-opening plan until mid September, the current outdoor gathering limit prevents us from being able to adequately host the event,” organizers said in the post.

The post went on to say that the Waverley Gold Rush Days committee will work towards holding the event once again next September.

“We would like to thank the community and all of our supporters and we look forward to seeing you all in September 2022,” the post concluded.