Vehicle damaged during altercation in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: RCMP are investigating a report of a vehicle being damaged in Shubenacadie.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said East Hants RCMP responded to the call on Aug. 28 after a complaint had been called into the detachment.

“The caller stated that several males were pushing each other and, in the ruckus, the car was dented when one male was shoved against it,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the caller did not know the identity of the persons involved and they left the scene prior to being identified.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are looking to speak to those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.