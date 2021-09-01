Public intoxication lands Enfield area man in jail

ENFIELD: A 60-year-old man from the Enfield area was arrested for being drunk in public following an incident on Aug. 29.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said East Hants RCMP received a complaint of an intoxicated male in the Enfield area.

“The caller stated a male was at their property rambling and screaming and refusing to leave,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said that officers attended and located the subject, a 60-year-old local man, covered in beer/wine and stumbling about.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the members took the man into custody for being intoxicated in a public place.

He was lodged in the cells at the Enfield detachment until he sobered up.