HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston’s leadership team will ensure Nova Scotia’s workforce has the people, skills and education it needs to stimulate business growth and that those workers have opportunities to work here at home, earning a good wage.



Minister Jill Balser will lead a new Department of Labour Skills and Immigration. She will also have responsibility for apprenticeship.



Minister Brian Wong will lead the Department of Advanced Education, giving focused attention to the province’s world-class post-secondary institutions.



“Just as we will take quick and decisive action on health care, this team will be tasked with taking bold steps to ensure our workforce matches our province’s immense economic potential,” said Premier Houston.

“We will invest for our future and help create jobs, attract and keep our youth here, increase wages and bring more businesses to Nova Scotia – all key elements of rebuilding our economy and putting Nova Scotia on a path to stand out and succeed.”



The premier’s vision includes:

— doubling opportunities for high school students to take skills trade studies and updating the education curriculum to help youth find jobs that match the needs of their communities

— eliminating provincial taxes on the first $50,000 of earnings for workers aged 30 years and under in designated trades

— doubling the population by 2060 through a multi-pronged population growth strategy

— ensuring every household has high-speed internet

— working with employers to offer the better pay cheque guarantee

— hiring 2,500 more health care professionals, with the creation of a team focused on recruitment