FALL RIVER: The PC MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank has been named as one of the 19-members to cabinet by Premier Tim Houston.

Houston was sworn in as Nova Scotia’s 30th premier on Aug. 31. A 19-member cabinet, with women leading the largest departments, will help deliver on the priorities of Nova Scotians.



Jill Balser will be the Minister of Labour Skills and Immigration and have responsibility for Apprenticeship.

Brian Wong, a former principal and educator, will lead a separate Department of Advanced Education in cabinet under the PC Party.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc presided over the ceremony at Halifax’s Convention Centre, which followed COVID-19 protocols.“This team will be focused on taking action on the things Nova Scotians have clearly told us are important to them,” said Premier Houston. “I’m very proud of the talented, committed people we’ve selected, and I know they will work hard for Nova Scotians. We will find solutions that move us forward, together.”The cabinet and refocused government departments reflect the premier’s vision for better health care, universal mental health services, dignity for seniors, rebuilding the economy and more and better paying jobs.The premier will also serve as President of the Executive Council, the Minister of Trade and the Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness.

Allan MacMaster will be the deputy premier and will also be the Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, the Minister of Gaelic Affairs and the Minister responsible for Labour Relations.Michelle Thompson will become the Minister of Health and Wellness. She will also oversee a newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.Brian Comer assumes responsibility for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions. He’ll also be the Minister responsible for Youth and Communications Nova Scotia.Barbara Adams takes on the new Department of Seniors and Long-term Care.Karla MacFarlane is the new Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and the Office of L’nu Affairs.

Becky Druhan will be the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.Pat Dunn will return to cabinet as the Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, which assumes responsibility of Tourism Nova Scotia.

He’ll also have responsibility for African Nova Scotian Affairs, the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives and the Voluntary Sector.



Susan Corkum-Greek will be the new Minister of Economic Development.



Agriculture will be led by Greg Morrow. Steve Craig will be the new Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Brad Johns is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General. (Communications N.S. Photo)

Brad Johns is the new Minister of Justice and Attorney General. He’s also responsible for Elections Nova Scotia, the Human Rights Commission and the Accessibility Act.



John Lohr is the Minister for the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

He’ll also have responsibility for the Emergency Management Office and Military Relations.

Kim Masland will lead the Department of Public Works, formerly Transportation and Active Transit.



Tory Rushton becomes Minister of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, combining the former Departments of Lands and Forestry and Energy and Mines.



Environment and Climate Change will be led by Tim Halman who has also been appointed Chair of Treasury Board.



Colton LeBlanc takes on the Public Service Commission, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.