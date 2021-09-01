HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston has given three cabinet members responsibility to deliver on his vision to fix the issues in health care, mental health and seniors’ care.



Michelle Thompson (Health and Wellness), Brian Comer (Mental Health and Addictions) and Barbara Adams (Seniors and Long-term Care) were sworn in as cabinet ministers today, Aug. 31.



“I’m looking forward to working with these ministers and the people working in health care to fix the issues that Nova Scotians all over this province consistently identified at the doorstep – health care, mental health and seniors’ care,” said Premier Houston.

“There’s a shortage of family doctors, a lack of mental health support and people are waiting far too long for surgery and long-term care beds. This is the team I’ve tasked with finding solutions.”