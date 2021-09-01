Premier Houston announces changes to public service

HALIFAX: N.S. Premier Tim Houston announced changes to the senior ranks of the province’s public service on Aug. 31. These changes do not include government’s new health-care leadership structure, which will be announced at a later date.



“Our government looks forward to working with Nova Scotia’s superb, professional public service as we implement the program we were elected to deliver,” said Premier Houston.

“I want to congratulate the new deputy ministers we are appointing into senior roles and thank departing officials for their service to the province.”

Newly appointed deputy ministers include:— April Howe, deputy minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, previously senior executive advisor to the deputy minister of Justice— Karen Gatien, deputy minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, previously associate deputy minister, Education and Early Childhood Development— Peter Hackett, deputy minister, Public Works, previously chief engineer, Transportation and Active TransitOther members of the deputy team include:— Laura Lee Langley, deputy minister to the Premier, Clerk of Executive Council, CEO of Communications Nova Scotia, and Head of the Public Service— Paul LaFleche, Departments of Seniors and Long-Term Care and Municipal Affairs and Housing— Tracey Taweel, Community Services and Status of Women— Justin Huston, L’nu Affairs, African Nova Scotian Affairs, Gaelic Affairs and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage— Cathy Montreuil, Education and Early Childhood Development— Scott Farmer, Economic Development and Environment and Climate Change— Loretta Robichaud, Agriculture— Candace Thomas, Justice— Catherine Berliner, Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives— Kelliann Dean, Intergovernmental Affairs and Finance and Treasury Board— Nancy MacLellan, Advanced Education— Andrea Anderson, Public Service Commission— Joanne Munroe, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services— Ava Czapalay, Labour Skills and Immigration— Fred Crooks, Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Excellence

Deputy and associate deputy ministers leaving the public service include:

— Duff Montgomerie, former deputy minister of Labour and Advanced Education

— Bernie Miller, former deputy minister of Office of Strategy Management

— Julie Towers, former deputy minister of Environment and Climate Change

— Simon D’Entremont, former deputy minister of Energy and Mines

— Eiryn Devereaux, former deputy minister of Infrastructure and Housing

— Késa Munroe-Anderson, former deputy minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

— Sandra Cascadden, former associate deputy minister of Health and Wellness

— Paula Bond, former associate deputy minister of Health and Wellness



All changes are effective immediately.