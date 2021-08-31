Popular weekly fundraiser returns to the Elmsdale Legion

ELMSDALE: Jig the Joker is back at the Elmsdale Legion.

The fundraiser started up again on Aug. 27 at the Legion. This time around the volunteers at the Legion have partnered with the East Hants Sportsplex to present the popular fundraiser.

Ticket sales for Jig the Joker, which will be held every Friday night until the Joker is found, will end at 8 p.m. and the winning ticket is drawn at 8:15 p.m.

This week’s (SEPT. 3) starting jackpot is $10,397.50 with 51 cards remaining.

Tickets can be purchased at the Elmsdale Legion and the Sportsplex, during business hours.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are going to the Elmsdale Legion to support the Legion, and its’ Veterans groups, while the Sportsplex will use their portion as they see fit.

For more information on Jig the Joker or what’s happening at the Legion, checkout their Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/Elmsdale48 .