Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook candidates forum: Call for questions

WINDSOR JUNCTION/PRESTON/CHEZZETCOOK: The Laker News is teaming with the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) once again to bring you a Candidates Forum–this time for the upcoming federal election.

The Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook federal candidates forum, presented by the N.S. Association of Realtors (NSAR), will take place virtually on SEPT. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on The Laker News Facebook page and Dagley Media on YouTube.

Pat Healey, co-owner of The Laker News (and reporter/marketing) will be the host/moderator of the Candidates Forum.

Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no in-person attendance permitted for residents. The forum will also be recorded and posted in full after the forum.

The federal candidates forum will have the four main party candidates for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook answering questions as submitted by you, the residents of the riding.

Participating will be Liberal MP Darrell Samson (the incumbent); Conservative Angela Conrad; NDP’s Jenna Chisholm; and Anthony Edmonds, representing the Green Party of Canada.

While we have a few questions we want to give to the candidates, we’re reaching out to you, the residents of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook to submit your questions.

The plan is for the candidates to answer 12 questions over four rounds (three questions per round) during the candidates forum.

Now, it’s your turn to submit questions to us at The Laker News that you would like asked of the candidates.

Questions should be general in nature and able to be asked of all candidates participating. If we receive more questions than we will ask, we will narrow them down as we did with the provincial forum.

The deadline to submit questions is Friday Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. Please email to: thelakerelection@gmail.com .

Thank you!

The Laker News.