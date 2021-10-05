Fourth Lock holding Trivia Night fundraiser for community member

FALL RIVER: The Fourth Lock in Fall River is holding a fundraiser that is near and dear to them.

The business, located on Hwy 2 adjacent to beautiful Lake Thomas, will be raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada on Oct. 12.

On their Facebook, they ask Why is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada an important cause to The Fourth Lock?

Here’s why:

In 2018 one of our Fourth Lock family members, Sarah Kikuchi, was diagnosed with Leukemia. You may know her as someone who grew up in the community or as a teacher at your child’s school. Sarah had over two years of treatment (including brain radiation and weekly chemotherapy). She also had two hip replacements last year.

Since finishing treatment last August she has continued to work on her recovery.

Every year The Fourth Lock has helped to raise money in support of the LLSC. This year they are hosting Trivia Night on October 12 and need your participation and support to help people like Sarah.

By taking part in trivia night, you and your team will be helping to further blood cancer research, support patients and families, and improve the lives of people with blood cancer.

Event Details

Date: October 12, 2021

Time: Two sessions (5:00-7:00pm and 7:30-9:30pm)

Location: The Fourth Lock

Cost: $20 donation per person

Teams of up to six people.

Appetizers and drinks available for purchase.

To register a team for trivia please send an email to locktrivia@gmail.com which includes:

– Team Name

– List of team members (First and last name)

– Preferred session (5:00-7:00pm or 7:30-9:30pm)

You will receive further instruction and confirmation once we receive your initial email.

Limited spaces available – register today!

*Proof of full vaccination required at the door