LOWER SACKVILLE: A 54-year-old Halifax woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 in Lower Sackville that closed the road for several hours on Oct. 4.

At 8:15 a.m. police were notified of a motor vehicle collision on the westbound land of Hwy. 101. Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and located a collision between a car and a traffic control vehicle.

The traffic control vehicle was stopped in the right-hand lane when it was struck from behind by the car.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old woman from Halifax, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the traffic control vehicle was treated by EHS at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Hwy. 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.