Mount Uniacke man charged with firearm-related offences after stop

UPPER SACKVILLE: A37-year-old Mount Uniacke man has been charged with numerous offences following a traffic stop by N.S. RCMP’s Southeast Traffic Services on Highway 101.

The stop resulted in numerous charges and the seizure of a restricted firearm, drugs, illegal tobacco, and cash.

On October 23 at approximately 1:55 p.m., an officer with SETS was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 101 in Upper Sackville and queried the license plate of a passing Dodge Ram, showing it to be unregistered.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was determined to have a revoked driver’s license.

“During the course of the Motor Vehicle Act investigation, the officer observed a quantity of unstamped tobacco cigarettes in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested under the Excise Act,” said Const. Bryan Martell.

The officer subsequently searched the vehicle and located more unstamped tobacco, bags of suspected methamphetamine pills, a significant quantity of cash, a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed, and two high capacity magazines.

The driver, 37-year-old Jacob Netherton of Mount Uniacke, has been charged with numerous offences including, but not limited to:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Firearm Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

Tampering with Firearm Serial Number

Possession of a Prohibited Device (over-capacity magazines)

Netherton was held in-custody pending an initial court appearance on October 24, 2024 at Halifax Provincial Court.

File # 24-145849, 24-145866