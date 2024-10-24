FALL RIVER: The “Old School House” on Fall River Road in Fall River needs a retrofit.

And the Fall River Dragons Minor Football Association is seeking the community’s help to do this.

“The Old School House,” is in urgent need of repairs, starting with a roof that must be replaced immediately. It is the current headquarters for the association.

Without this critical repair, the building risks significant damage, threatening its future.

Dragons Football, a non-profit organization, is holding a 50/50 raffle to raise the funds needed to save the clubhouse!

The 505/50 raffle is through Rafflebox.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/fallriverdragons

By purchasing a ticket, you’ll be directly contributing to the roof replacement and helping us make necessary improvements, including upgrading heating, bathrooms, windows, and ensuring full accessibility with a new wheelchair ramp.

This clubhouse is the heart of our organization – it’s where we store our gear, hold our meetings, and bring our community together.

The support of the community will help keep this essential space open for youth football.

The Fall River Dragons Minor Football Association is a registered non-profit, dedicated to providing youth sports programs for kids ages 7-15.

Kids from the Fall River, Beaver Bank, Enfield, and beyond are among those who can suit up.

After a successful return last year, Dragons football is focused on building strong young athletes and supporting the community.