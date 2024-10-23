ELMSDALE: Operation Impact saw N.S. RCMP charge one impaired driver in East Hants, while also issuing a slew of tickets for other infractions.

In an RCMP release, it said that increased enforcement and education initiatives took place across N.S. in support of #OperationImpact2024 during the October 11 – October 14 Thanksgiving long weekend.

During that period, Nova Scotia RCMP focused on the main causes of death on Canadian Roads: Impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Enforcement results from across the province included:

125 checkpoints were conducted across the province, checking over 5200 vehicles.

checkpoints were conducted across the province, checking over vehicles. 10 drivers charged with impaired driving by alcohol, with blood-alcohol results over 80mg.

drivers charged with impaired driving by alcohol, with blood-alcohol results over 80mg. 19 drivers issued license suspensions for blood-alcohol levels over 50mg.

drivers issued license suspensions for blood-alcohol levels over 50mg. 3 drivers issued license suspensions for drug impairment.

drivers issued license suspensions for drug impairment. 407 tickets issued for aggressive driving offences.

tickets issued for aggressive driving offences. 52 tickets issued for distracted driving.

tickets issued for distracted driving. 20 tickets are issued for seatbelt infractions.

In East Hants, police added to those stats. The Laker News inquired about any data related to Beaver Bank, Fall River, and East Hants, communities we cover.

There was one impaired driving charge from East Hants during Operation Impact.

East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service on Highway 102 in Milford and determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

Breath samples showed a blood-alcohol level of 320mg%, four times the legal limit.

The driver was a 36-year-old man from Sambro.

As for the issuance of tickets, 46 of the aggressive driving tickets were issued in East Hants.

Forty one were handed out primarily on Highway 102 between Enfield and Shubenacadie.

Five were also issued on Highway 2, in both Milford and Elmsdale.

Two of the distracted driving tickets were from East Hants, both in Elmsdale.

Const. Bryan Martell said the RCMP wanted to thank the thousands of motorists who drive safely every day and all those that report dangerous drivers.

If you see a motorist who is an immediate threat to road safety, please call 911 and, if possible, pass along a description of the vehicle and driver, license plate number, and direction the vehicle is travelling.