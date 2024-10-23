From a release

MOUNT UNIACKE/SACKVILLE: The residents of Middle and Upper Sackville can now play on new pickleball courts in their community thanks to a provincial grant.



“Community sports have the power to bring people together and pickleball is quickly growing in popularity,” said Brad Johns, MLA for Sackville-Uniacke in a release on Oct. 22.

“The courts will help meet the growing demand in our community while helping to promote a healthy lifestyle for all who play,.

“By repurposing the unused court, the community can save over three times the cost of building new courts, which will continue to serve residents of the area for many years to come.”

Springfield Lake Recreation Association received funding to turn an unused basketball court at Weir Field into four new pickleball courts.

This non-profit community association is responsible for managing facilities owned by Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) in Middle and Upper Sackville.



The association also received funding for kitchen renovations at the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre in Middle Sackville.

The centre hosts various events, from floor hockey to weddings, year round.



Other organizations are also receiving provincial grants for renovations and improvements to community spaces:

– St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Middle Sackville – install an elevator, replace windows, lights and insulation in church hall

– Mount Uniacke Mustang Fastball Association – remove old player benches and excavate and install concrete slabs for new benches

– Royal Canadian Legion Uniacke & District Branch 165 in Mount Uniacke – interior wall repairs and washroom improvements.

“Community members could only play pickleball on a former basketball court because there were no proper courts in the area.

“Not only can they now play in our community, but they can also host tournaments with pickleball players from other areas and the former basketball court will now be used almost daily.

“We are absolutely thrilled.”

— Donna MacDonald, Manager, Springfield Lake Recreation Association



Quick Facts:

– Springfield Lake Recreation Association received $124,000

– St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church received $29,008

– Mount Uniacke Mustang Fastball Association received $7,000

– Royal Canadian Legion Uniacke & District Branch 165 received $7,290

– the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure