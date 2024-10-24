Police investigating theft of pleasure boat, lawn mower

ENFIELD: Police are investigating the theft of a pleasure boat and ride-on-lawn mower on Oct. 20 in Enfield.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to the report of the theft from a residential property in the 100 block of Monte Vista Road in Enfield.

The theft occurred sometime between October 18 and noon on October 20.

Const. Busrn said the boat is described as a 26 foot long 2007 Doral 265 and the mower is a model Z540 John Deere zero turn lawn tractor.

The ride on lawn mower (RCMP photo)

He said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.