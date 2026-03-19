Business Feature: Botavita Market brings healthy shopping option to Elmsdale

Botavita Market, owned by Rebecca McGeehan, has opened across from the Elmsdale Fire Hall, offering a variety of supplements, dietary foods, locally made products, and refillable household items. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A new business along Highway 2 in Elmsdale is aiming to make healthy living more convenient for local residents.

Botavita Market, owned by Rebecca McGeehan, has opened across from the Elmsdale Fire Hall, offering a variety of supplements, dietary foods, locally made products, and refillable household items.

McGeehan said the idea for the store grew out of her own experiences living in the community.

“For living in this community, living in Lantz for the last eight years, I’ve really noticed that there was a need for this type of business around,” she said. “There were supplements and dietary foods I couldn’t just run down the road for. I had to drive around to find them.”

Botavita Market offers more than a traditional health food store.

Rebecca McGeehan. (Healey photo)

The shop features several sections including supplements, dietary foods, locally made products, refill stations for items such as shampoo, conditioner, and household cleaners, and a pantry area where customers can purchase dry goods such as spices and herbs by weight.

“That way people can try things or take as much or as little as they’d like,” McGeehan explained.

The business received support from CBDC Kings-Hants, with McGeehan crediting advisor Jan McCauley for helping guide the process of opening the store.

“They were incredibly helpful,” she said. “Jan McCauley was incredible to lean on for advice and they made the process very easy and calming and smooth.”

The location along the busy Highway 2 corridor was part of what attracted McGeehan to the building.

She said she loved the look of the structure and its central location in the village near the sidewalk, making it easy for residents to stop in during a walk.

McGeehan also plans to introduce a coffee option soon, including a mushroom coffee, giving visitors another reason to drop in.

Botavita Market will celebrate its grand opening March 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with product demonstrations, samples, and giveaway baskets.

The first 10 customers each day will receive a small gift, while additional prize baskets will include full-sized products available in the store.

Rebecca McGeehan. owner of Botavita Market in Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

Since opening, McGeehan said the response from family, friends, and the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s very nerve-wracking to open something like this and put your heart into it,” she said. “But the reaction from the community has been so heartwarming. Everybody has been very encouraging and supportive.”

Botavita Market’s regular hours are Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McGeehan said shes proud to have created a welcoming space where people can discover new products, stop in during a walk, and enjoy a healthier way to shop locally.