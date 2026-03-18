Battle of Hwy 102 between Truro, East Hants for Hollingsworth Cup begins Friday

The Sr Pens in action against Truro. (Healey file photo)

LANTZ: The Hollingsworth Cup championship final in the N.S. Senior Hockey League begins this Friday with two familiar foes duking it out for it.

The Truro Bearcats and East Hants Senior Penguins will start their best-of-seven final in Lantz.

The game will be played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Puck drop for Game one is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now on Showpass at https://www.showpass.com/east-hants-penguins-2025-2026.

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Tickets will go fast for all seven games (if the series needs to go the full distance).

Game 3 will also be in Lantz on March 27 with a start time of 7 p.m..

Game two will be March 22 at 3:30 p.m. at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro.

Game four is March 29 in Truro, with a 5:30 p.m. puck drop.

The fifth game (if necessary) is scheduled for March 31 in the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Game six, if required, will be April 5 at 6 p.m. in Truro.

And the winner take all Game 7, if necessary, goes April 7 in Lantz. The game will have a TBA start time.