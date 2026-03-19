Bridge the Gap football camp held in East Hants with Montreal Alouettes players

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund,, founder and CEO of The Berglund Bridge. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: This past week the inaugural Bridge the Gap Youth Football Camp was held at the Fieldhouse Dome in Lantz.

It was brought to you by The Berglund Bridge and Founder & CEO Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, a Defensive Lineman with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.

The aim of the high-energy, co-ed, inclusive football experience was to develop young athletes on and off the field.

This camp is about more than drills and skills. It’s about confidence, mentorship, teamwork, and creating a positive space where youth can learn, grow, and have fun.

Municipal Affairs Minister and Hants East MLA John A MacDonald gives a welcome speech to the camp at the Fieldhouse Dome. (Healey photo)

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Two of the Als players came to the camp from Phoenix, Arizona, overcoming many hours of airport delays to get to East Hants.

Municipal Affairs Minister and Hants East MLA John A MacDonald stopped by, along with The Laker News, to the event on Monday to learn a bit more as it kicked off.

The Fieldhouse Dome was closed for the private event.

Here are some photos from our visit as the camp instructors were introduced to the 60 or so campers.

It is expected to be back bigger and better next year.

Two women football players from the Halifax Explosion women’s team were part of the instructor crew at the camp. (Healey photo)

Alouettes QB Davis Alexander was there to help the youth at the camp. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)